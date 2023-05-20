At the ongoing African Wrestling Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia, Nigeria is holding sway with exceptional performances from her wrestlers.

Led by Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborududu, Nigerian wrestlers are accentuating their dominance on the continent and their impressive displays of skill, determination, and teamwork are translating into multiple medals.

Oborududu, already a celebrated figure in Nigerian wrestling, further enhanced her legacy at the African Championships.

Competing in the 68kg weight class, Oborududu won her record-extending 12th consecutive African title, showcasing her immense talent and skill on the mat.

Despite not having wrestled since the World Championships, Oborududu displayed her dominance by winning all her bouts convincingly, without conceding a single point.

Throughout the tournament, Oborududu exhibited her technical prowess and strategic acumen.

She achieved commanding victories over opponents, including a remarkable 10-0 win against Samah Abdellatif from Egypt and a pinfall victory against Nour Jeljeli from Tunisia.

With her exceptional performance, Oborududu not only secured her individual gold medal but also contributed significantly to Nigeria’s overall team victory.

With a post on her Facebook page, Oborududu revealed how she went from scars to gold after only recently undergoing a surgical operation.

“Just yesterday, from my scars, I bagged another Gold in the African Championship games at Tunisia. This can only be God. He came through for me like He always does. When men thought it was my end, He made it just a bend in my race. Another win I do not take lightly. 12th time straight African Champion unbeaten.” a part of the long post by Oborududu read.

Oborududu inspires others

In addition to Oborududu’s remarkable feat, several other Nigerian wrestlers showcased their talent and emerged victorious in their respective weight categories.

Miesinnei Genesis, wrestling in the 50kg weight class, claimed her fourth African title with a flawless display of technical superiority, outscoring her opponents 31-0.

Christianah Ogunsanya, competing in her first senior championships, left a lasting impression by winning the gold medal at 53kg.

Her dominant victories, including an impressive 11-0 win over Ibtissem Doudou from Algeria in the quarterfinals, demonstrated her potential as a rising star in Nigerian wrestling.

Jumoke Adekoye successfully defended her gold medal from the previous year’s championships, triumphing at 55kg.

She exhibited her prowess by defeating strong opponents such as Lobna Ichaoui from Tunisia and Achouak Tekouk from Algeria to secure the gold medal.

Mercy Adekuoroye, a three-time world medalist, transitioned to a higher weight class and continued her winning streak by capturing the gold at 57kg.

Her dominant performances, including an 11-0 victory in the final against Faten Hammami from Tunisia, showcased her adaptability and skill.

Ebi Biogos sealed the Nigerian team’s exceptional performance by winning the gold at 72kg.

Biogos overcame tough opponents, including Zaineb Sghaier from Tunisia, to claim the gold medal and contribute to Nigeria’s overall success.

Nigeria’s Overall Triumph

Nigeria’s wrestlers demonstrated exceptional unity and resilience, propelling the nation to defend its team title from the previous year.

With a total of 230 points, Nigeria emerged as the dominant force, outscoring second-placed Tunisia by a significant margin of 51 points.

While Nigeria’s wrestlers dominated the championships, Tunisia and Egypt also showcased their talent and achieved noteworthy results.

