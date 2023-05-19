The 100m Hurdles World record holder Tobi Amusan is not only running fast times on the track, she is also meeting her grades and has now bagged a Masters Degree at her base in the United States of America.

Amusan was awarded a Master of Arts degree in Leadership studies and Sports Management from the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), the same school she had her First Degree a few years ago.

Understandably delighted to have been able to pull this through despite her tight schedule as a professional athlete required to travel round the world to participate in various competitions, Amusan thanked everyone that was with her on the journey to earning a second degree.

Amusan gladly shared pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony on her Instagram account on Thursday.

She wrote, “ELOHIM is forever WORTHY of my PRAISE! Sat in my bed on a cold Tuesday night after an intense workout session on the 14th of Dec. 2021…Thoughts of the oncoming athletics year crept into my mind; long story short.

“If 2022 …; it’s gonna be my quit year! I cried; PRAYED & came to the conclusion that I might as well start my Master’s program.

“Took my laptop; browsed through UTEP’s MSc college requirements & of course, I needed an online course due to the nature of my job.

“I called one of my mentors #omoba_abiola1, & proceeded to see him…sent the email to the liberal arts faculty advisor, submitted the required documents & got enrolled in less than two weeks. “

She added: To everyone who helped with my classes when my brain freezes up; I earnestly value your benevolence! To the ones whom I inconvenienced so I get my work done in their space thanks to y’all (Couldn’t function in my room; knocked out at every sight of my laptop just because writing is not my forte lol In short, Thanks to every single soul who encouraged me ‘coz omo mehnn e no soft at all.”

Amusan, an exceptional figure in the world of athletics, a dominant force on the track, is now a champion in the classroom.

Tobi Express, as she is fondly called, is well known for her dedication and work ethic, which has propelled her to the pinnacle of her sporting career, and now has driven her to academic success.

While pursuing her master’s degree, she kept up her performance on the track. In 2022, she emerged as the world champion in the 100m hurdles, cementing her status as one of the world’s top athletes.

It is heartwarming to see more Nigerian sports personalities excelling within the four walls of classrooms, just as they are doing on the pitch or the tracks.

Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chinyere Onyekwere, to mention a few, has all recently celebrated academic successes even while doing well in their sports career.

With many Nigerian athletes in the American collegiate system, there should be many more graduations in the months ahead.

