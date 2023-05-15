UFC middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has broken his silence following reports of an impending legal battle between him and his former girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell.

Despite not being married or having any children together, multiple reports claim Powdrell is planning to sue Adesanya to get half of his wealth on the premise they dated for so long.

Adesanya has not taken the rumour lightly, as described in his Instagram Stories as captured by mmanews.com.

The response of the Nigerian-born fighter was quite vehement, expressing strong negative emotions towards Powdrell and accusing her of being self-centred and manipulative.

According to mmanews.com, Izzy said via his Instagram stories: “I wish I let you drift away into a miserable existence because misery loves company and you love being a victim.

“Any whore, sign the tenancy agreement ASAP. Also, I really hope you lawyer up and come for my assets like you said. I hope you try to affect my businesses such as Puma with your weak b***h threats.

“Please please do so, let’s pay for it all, you have a sugar daddy now who will pay for everything. For someone who moves in silence, he sure does talk a lot about you guy’s plans lol.

“Mentally drain me… hahaha!! You are pathetic, even worse than when you said ‘well you’re gonna have to break up with me then.’ So you can be a victim just the way you like it.

“You have never helped me make money, only ever cost me money.” Now you think you deserve half my s**t? What an entitled pompous BRAT you are. I spit on you. I dare you to start your stupid campaign. Your threats don’t work here anymore, they’re fired!

“You are responsible for your emotions. You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate you, I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while.

“In summary, I am glad all this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing. I’m glad I finally have someone who can stand next to me and not feel like my shine takes away from theirs, confident in her own light.

“This will be the last time you are hearing from me. My lawyers will be in touch. Bye Stylebender’s ex.”

Public figures frequently engage in legal and interpersonal issues that are broadcast to the public. In such situations, it is crucial to keep in mind that the judicial system is set up to establish the facts and fairly apply the law.

Many, however, feel there’s no legal precedent in this case, as the two were never married. This could make it more difficult for Powdrell to claim half of Adesanya’s earnings, depending on the laws in their jurisdiction.

Recently, there was viral news on the internet also suggesting the wife of Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, Hiba Abouk, filed for divorce while seeking half of the Moroccan star’s wealth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

