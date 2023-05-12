Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Africa is set for a big boost with a first of its kind event in Lagos.

This is coming after the African Knockout Championship (AKO) announced the launch of its third season – the inaugural “All Africa Championship.”

The event, scheduled for Lagos, and the Championship, stand as a testament to AKO’s commitment to fostering the growth and popularity of MMA across the continent.

UFC Legend and African Knockout founder, Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

“For the first time ever, 36 warriors representing 14 African countries will converge in Lagos to determine the inaugural African AKO Champion,” Usman revealed.

Fighters to watch out for include Cherif Drame (Benin Republic), Daniel Emeka (Nigeria), Jibrin Inuwa Baba (Nigeria), and Mohammed Juma (South Sudan).

Since its inception, AKO has been instrumental in raising the profile of MMA in Africa, hosting events that spotlight homegrown talent and providing opportunities for African fighters to compete.

The Championship has previously seen success with fighters like Ndidi “The Rage” Alonu, who emerged as the winner of Season One.

The forthcoming “All Africa” championship presents a unique opportunity for Africa’s top MMA fighters to vie for the prestigious title of the first African Champion.

AKO aims to pave the way for young African athletes, opening doors to global partnerships, and creating a thriving MMA scene in Africa.

Big platform

Natasha Belousova, CEO of 54 Limited, the promoters of the AKO Championship shared her vision for the event. “Our goal is to promote MMA in Africa and provide a platform for young fighters to showcase their skills on a global stage. We are committed to empowering African fighters by providing them with the necessary resources to succeed.”

The MMA industry has grown exponentially over recent years, amassing millions of fans and athletes worldwide and Nigeria has been a driving force in this growth, producing UFC champions like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, who have inspired a new generation of fighters.

READ ALSO: Kamaru Usman champions first official Mixed Martial Arts fight in Lagos

Rayan Fayad, COO of 54 Limited, expressed anticipation surrounding the event: “Lagos is buzzing with excitement as the AKO Championship launches its third season and its first-ever All Africa Championship. We are delighted to be providing a platform for young African fighters to showcase their skills and compete on the global stage.”

The championship is set to commence on Friday, at the purpose-built championship arena situated at SOL Oniru byBoxMall in Lagos.

The thrilling event promises a range of weight classes and a fierce competition for the African Knockout Championship’s continental crown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

