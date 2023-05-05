Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Organisers of the annual Okpekpe International 10km Road Race announced on Thursday that May 27 is the date for the ninth edition of the Gold Label international competition.

Briefing reporters in Benin, the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, revealed the 2023 edition of the event is for two purposes.

“The first is for the prize money, while the second is to create awareness about cancer and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

“We are happy that the Okpekpe road race is kept alive as we are getting closer to our target to make the race an event of Diamond Label status.

“The 2023 race will have a gold label as we put in our best to make the race the best in the world.

“I will not be participating for a prize, but I will be running for a cause which is to create awareness for cancer.

“Apart from running for a prize, you can run for a cause. I encourage those that cannot run for the prize to run for a cause to encourage people to go for cancer screening and HIV testing for early detection.

“We have gone beyond the race as a sports event, as we have also brought in students to use sports to sharpen their knowledge and reduce social vices in the society,” Shaibu said.

The Edo deputy governor, however, assured the prospective athletes of adequate security throughout the duration of the event.

“Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that all residents and visitors, including athletes, coming into the state for the race are all safe and protected,” he added.

Also speaking, Zack Amodu, the race director, said they are expecting athletes from about 10 countries for the competition.

Amodu said they expected the athletes to arrive in Lagos on May 23, from where they would proceed to Auchi on May 24 to familiarise themselves with the environment before the main event on May 27.

“Last year we organised a technical officiating course for officials with a view to enhancing the pool of technical officials we already have in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to set the pace for road races in Nigeria and to become the first to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified measurer and the first to be granted a label status,” he said.

In his remarks, the event’s chief marketing officer, Mike Itamuagbor, said the event is now a Gold Label race because it has gone international.

“The road race this year has added a few innovations as we will be partnering with Edo University, where about 200 students will work as volunteers for the event in the areas of accommodation, medicals, and, media,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Ali, said the Okpekpe road race has brought much honour to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpekpe is in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

