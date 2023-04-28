Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

All is now set for the maiden Abuja International Marathon as organisers have confirmed that over 10,000 participants from across the world have registered to be part of the historic race.

At a press conference held on Friday to herald the race, it was revealed that 32 top foreign athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Bahrain amongst other countries are already on the ground to stake claim to the top prizes on the card.

Aside from the foreign athletes, about 120 Nigerian elite athletes are also ready to compete with some of the best runners from Africa and beyond.

With a mouth-watering offer of $50,000 for the top finishers in the men and women’s categories respectively, the race billed to start at 6 a.m. at the Abuja city gate is expected to be keenly contested.

History-making event

Speaking with journalists at Friday’s press briefing, Lucas Istifanus, director of sports, FCT, expressed his excitement over the race.

He said: “It is our pleasure that the FCT is hosting the Abuja International Marathon for the first time and we want to seize this opportunity to welcome you because everyone here is a major stakeholder. You are going to have an exciting time as far as the FCT is concerned as we have a lot to showcase.”

On his part, top sports management agent and chief marketing officer for the Abuja International Marathon, John Shittu, said he is confident of a spectacular outing on Saturday even though he admitted putting together the maiden international marathon in the FCT had its own challenges

“Yes, it has not been easy but I believe things will work out pretty well tomorrow and it will be a race the FCT will be proud of,” he said.

As explained by the organisers, Unicentral Resources, the Abuja International Marathon will feature three different races, starting with the full marathon (42km), the School Marathon for students (5km) and the family race (10km).

While different start points have been picked for the races, they will all climax at Eagles Square where participants and the general public will enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere.

