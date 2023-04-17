Defending champions, Team South-south won the fourth edition of the PwC/NCF U17 Cricket Championship.

The South-South male and female teams showed sheer dominance in the competition, winning all their games and eventually claimed the titles.

It’s the fourth consecutive win for the ladies and the third for the male team.

In the game played on Sunday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the girls’ game saw the defending champions line up against the South-east team.

South-east won the toss and opted to field.

The bowling effort of Faith Okpara 3/16 was not enough to limit the defending champions as they raced to 133/5 in 20 overs.

Player of Match Piety Lucky 49(36) and teammate Peculiar Agboya 30(20) did the job for the South-south team as they finished the winnings on a high note.

In reply, South-east managed to reach 67 runs/10 in 17.4 overs as Lucky earned a 4-wicket haul for 10 in 3.4 overs. South-south won by 64 runs.

The men’s game began with South-south winning the toss and electing to bat against the North-West team.

Abraham Oaikena 27 (33) and Godswill Effiong 28(29) did the most for the defending champions as they scored 128 all out in 24 overs.

To win, North-west West needed to score 129 runs but the likes of Unity Ogbide 3/16 and Effiong’s 5/6 were instrumental in restricting the Northern side to 56/10 in 21.4 overs.

South-south won by 71 runs.

Earlier, South-west defeated South-east by 17 runs in the boys’ event as well as North-west by seven wickets in the girls’ event to claim the third place position.

Commendation much

At the end of the game, Theophilus Ibodeme, coach of the South-south team lauded his team’s performance.

“I am very happy with the players and the performance. It should be our hard work has paid off and hopefully, we will keep improving on this feat.

“Also appreciation to the other teams. They have really improved from the last time we met them and they give us good competition,” he said.

At the end of the event, a number of individual awards were given to deserving players.

For girls, Aisha Aliyu from North-east emerged as the Best Behaved, while Precious Simon from North-west was the Best Fielder.

The Best Batter award went to Chinemerem Ihezuo of the South-east team and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was presented to Piety Lucky of South-south.

The Boys event saw Abdullahi Ismail of North-west go home as the Best Behaved while Daniel Joseph of the South-west was the Best Fielder.

The Best Batter award went to South-west’s Wale Odukoya while South-south’s Joseph Omonkhobhio is the Best Bowler and the MVP award to Kareem Gafar from South-west.

The tournament, which began on Thursday, ended on Sunday.

