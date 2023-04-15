As the curtain falls this weekend on the seven-day West Africa Little League Tournament at the Igbobi, College Lagos, a new milestone has been achieved in the development of baseball and softball in Nigeria and by extension, the subregion.

Nigeria has long been a powerhouse in the global sports arena, with its athletes excelling in various disciplines such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), the National Football League (NFL), NBA, Soccer, and Athletics among many other disciplines in the past years.

Little League route

Now, the nation is gradually making inroads into the realm of baseball and softball through the Little League program.

The Little League is an international youth baseball and softball organisation, aimed at nurturing and developing talent in children aged 8 to 16.

Over the years, the program has produced numerous iconic names in baseball and softball, creating a lasting impact on the sport worldwide.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Kehinde Laniyan, the Tournament Director of the West African Little League says the event is historic and holds the potential to reinvigorate the grassroots development of baseball and softball in Nigeria.

Laniyan emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent, stating, “What we are set to achieve is to develop the sport for the children between the ages of eight and 16.” The league aims to attract more budding athletes to the sport, which is still growing its base in Nigeria.

Though the maiden West Africa Little League Tournament is dominated by different teams from across Nigeria, two teams from Benin Republic and Cote d’Ivoire are also part of the historic moment in Lagos

Bigger chance

The top-performing teams in this tournament will have the opportunity to represent Africa at the Europe-Africa Little League Championships in Poland in July.

Additionally, if fortune favours them, they could even participate in the prestigious Little League World Series in the U.S. in August.

“There is nothing stopping Nigeria from featuring in this tournament and our children playing against their counterparts from across the world, the only barrier we see is funding, if we get support from well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies as well, it will be an honour for these children to represent the country at these international tournaments,” Mr Laniyan noted.

Very impressed with the giant strides recorded at the first West Africa Little League Tournament, Mr Laniyan highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in driving sports development and urged the government to focus on providing infrastructure.

“We are very grateful to all our sponsors including Transcorp Group, First Bank, Little League International and Lasena Water for all they did to help us organise a smooth tournament. We sincerely enjoin others to emulate this gesture,” The Tournament Director stated.

New goldmine

For Lanre Bolarinwa, Little League Consultant, Baseball and Softball is a sport Nigeria needs to tap into as it ranks high among global money-spinning sports.

He said: “I believe we have the talents that can excel and even play the game professionally, what is only missing is the right support. Like it is done in other places across the world, the government put in place an enabling environment while corporate bodies and capable individuals provide the needed support.”

As Nigeria continues to make its mark on baseball and softball through the Little League program, it’s clear that the nation’s sporting prowess is only set to grow in the coming years.

