World record holder Tobi Amusan will continue her preparations for the 2023 athletic season at the Tom Jones Invitational in Florida this weekend.

The Nigerian track and field sensation will compete in her first 100m hurdles race of the year, as she will look to build on last year’s phenomenal success, which culminated in her setting a new world record at the World Championships in Oregon.

The Meet has also listed Amusan to compete in the 100m dash event in Florida as she works on perfecting her speed.

Amusan, a phenomenal athlete, has already made a name for herself in the world of track and field, where she holds many records, including the world, Commonwealth, African, and national records in the 100m hurdles event.

As a dedicated and passionate competitor, Amusan continues to push the limits of her abilities and inspire others with her breathtaking performances.

The Tom Jones Invitational promises to be an exciting event, with some of the world’s top athletes converging to compete in various track and field disciplines.

One of those that will be looking forward to ruffling shoulders with Amusan in Florida is the new Jamaican sprint sensation Kerrica Hill.

Hill, won gold medals in the 100 metres hurdles and the 4 x 100 m relay at the 2022 World Under-20 Championships last year

The Tom Jones Invitational is a major warm-up event for athletes getting ready for the competitive outdoor season.

With the World Athletics Championships just a few months away, Amusan’s performance this weekend will provide valuable insight into her form and readiness for the upcoming global competition.

It is worth recalling that at last year’s Tom Jones Invitational, Favour Ofili, a 19-year-old in the 200m event, set a new national record of 21.96 seconds, breaking Okagbare’s 22.04s record set in 2018.

