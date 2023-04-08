The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has explained why it has remained an enormous challenge to completely fix the historic sports edifice, Nigeria’s National Stadium Surulere, Lagos State.

This is amidst growing concerns that the stadium is yet to regain its lost glory despite supposed huge investment sunk into the edifice.

Speaking with journalists on Friday during an inspection of the National Stadium, Mr Dare noted it will be difficult, if not impossible, to completely fix the 18-year rot in the Stadium in two years, especially when only a small fraction of the money needed has been raised to fund the project

“The rot started 18 years before I became a minister. In two and a half years, I’ve started a journey of redemption. It can’t be completed in two years. There’s no magic. Even if you have the pot of money, fixing the stadium is not building a two-bedroom flat. So we know what we’re doing,” the minister stated.

“Yes, delays happened; timelines were not met, but those are issues beyond my control,” he added.

Iconic and historical sports structure

The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria, holds a significant place in the country’s sports history.

Inaugurated on 8 December 1972, by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, the government of the day built the stadium to serve as Nigeria’s premier sports facility, showcasing the nation’s passion for sports and fostering athletic excellence.

The stadium has been the site of many memorable events, both in sports and cultural activities.

Aside from hosting the All-Africa Games in 1973, just a year after its inauguration, it has also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations and age-grade FIFA World Cup tournaments, among others.

Current effort

While the minister says he is focused on doing his bit to see the National Stadium get back in shape, he said it was necessary to share details of his efforts so half-truths or fallacies are not presented as the actual situation.

He said: “We started a journey of redemption. When you’re on a journey of redemption, there are no quick fixes. It takes time. Unless you put money on the table, there’s no way you can hurry me to fix the stadium. Anybody in a hurry should bring the money, and I’ll fix the stadium. N21 billion is needed. We got N400 million with a little from our own budget allocations.

The minister pointed out that even with the strained economy; the amount needed to fix the stadium has increased a great deal.

“And that 21 billion since three years ago has now risen to over 45 billion. Anybody can bring somebody to come and do the estimates… because by the time we started it, we’re looking at 400-450 exchange rates.

“So you know what the exchange rate is now? We don’t operate in isolation of the Nigerian economy and also the exchange rate, but then, in sports, it is tough.

“I have gone cap in hand to plead with sponsors. I’ve put my goodwill and my reputation online. The sponsors have not turned up and I can’t force them to bring money,” Mr Dare stated.

The gains

Despite what looks like a gloomy situation, the minister pointed out some of what has been done and the shining prospects of what they can still achieve with the innovations that are being worked out.

He said: “Even before I became a minister, I met a place that was abandoned. You see hundreds and hundreds of people here partying and drinking. We had more than 108 illegal structures. This place was not looking like a stadium, it was a marketplace.

“We made a statement that will return this base to his original architectural design. We brought down more than 98 Illegal shops. I was attacked, and there were protests. I was even threatened that if I showed up there, I will be shot. If people forget, we don’t forget, there was a history. And after we did that, we did clean up what we can do with limited resources.”

With the natural grass and electronic scoreboard in place and the laying of the tartan tracks almost completed, Mr Dare believes the ministry is on course to revamp the National Stadium in Lagos, as it has done to the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, which was bankrolled by Aliko Dangote, and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, whose long-lost glory has now been restored solely by government intervention.

“When you look at the efforts that have been made, we move from zero to something. Look at Moshood Abiola stadium, I have pictures, everything was completely destroyed, but we have played more than 17 international matches there now, both FIFA and CAF matches, so we hope to also fix Lagos in time once we get the resources needed,” the Minister concluded.

The sports minister will be in Ibadan on Saturday to inspect another facility as he continues his tour of projects under his ministry.

