The Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, is finally back to winning ways after he overcame American fighter Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round bout Saturday night at the O2 Arena.

It was Joshua’s first non-world title fight in 13 bouts.

Before Saturday’s outing, Joshua had suffered back-to-back losses against Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk and was desperate to get his career back on track.

Though Joshua was eyeing a knockout victory against Franklin, he could only make do with a unanimous decision with three judges clearly awarding the fight in his favour.

Joshua showcased his strength and skill, winning with wide scores of 118-111, 117-111, and 117-111.

The two-time world champion up until now had a perfect record at the O2 Arena with seven wins and seven knockouts but while his winning record stands, he could not keep his knockout record at the venue intact.

Joshua now has 25 wins and three losses from 27 fights while Franklin has 21 wins and two losses from 23 bouts.

There are talks of Joshua looking in the direction of Tyson Fury for his next fight or former UFC fighter Francis Nganou.

