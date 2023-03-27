Ghana’s Vincent Torgah at the weekend emerged victorious in the Custodian Classic golf tournament, winning the grand prize of N1.5 million after a thrilling three-hole playoff and a sudden-death round.

The 54-hole event took place at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Torgah was tied for the lead in the first two rounds before concluding the final round in a three-way tie with Gift Willy from Python Golf Club and Sunday Olapade of Ikoyi Club.

A four-hole decider ultimately determined the winner of the Classic.

Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investments PLC, the event’s sponsor, expressed his admiration for the sportsmanship displayed by the players and pledged further support for golf development through the PGD Tour.

“The level of sportsmanship shown at this event is commendable, especially in this last round. I saw the skills on display, especially in the few holes I walked with them. This is one of the reasons we are partnering to promote professional golf through the PGD Tour.” He said

Torgah scored 70, 72, and 73, finishing with a total of 215, two over par, which secured his victory over Willy and Olapade after the playoff.

Mohammed Kabir-Haruna from Kano Golf Club placed fourth with scores of 70, 76, and 71, totaling 215, +4 for the event, and trailing the leading pack by two shots.

Femi Olagbenro, PGD Tour Tournament Chief, remarked that the Custodian event showed improvement compared to the Meristem Open in January,

He emphasized the commitment to pushing boundaries for the growth and professional development of golf in Nigeria and Africa.

“We will keep pushing the boundaries and we are delighted to do so because that is the only way to pursue the growth and professional golf development that we are out for. Nigeria and Africa abound with a lot of golf talents and PGD Tour is a platform set up to give them expressions.” He noted

Oche Odoh, the former Nigeria number-one player, commended the consistency of the Tour, stating that it has instilled hope in the future of professional golf in Nigeria and its surrounding areas.

