The Nigeria women’s national cricket team is confident ahead of their first match in the 3rd NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament, starting on Monday in Lagos.

The team’s coach, Leke Oyede, in a press statement issued by the NCF media department said at the weekend he trusts the ability of the assembled players and equally believes they’ve learned from past experiences.

“Nigeria’s team is highly motivated and I am confident in the talent of the entire team. I also believe the past events offered us some lessons that we have adopted in our preparation for this edition.” He said.

The opening match will see Nigeria face West African rival Sierra Leone, kicking off ten days of cricket at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The event is supported by various sponsors, including Access Bank, the Lagos State Government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity distribution company, Lagos Intercontinental Hotel Pets Foundation, Aries Suites, Pillar Oil, and Geregu Energy.

Interesting fixtures

The opening day will also feature a match between defending champion Rwanda and Ghana.

Chuma Anosike, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, highlighted the tournament’s importance for cricket development in Nigeria.

He said the event showcases the work being done in different regions to grow the sport, attracting a portion of the global cricket audience.

Efforts have been made to enhance the live streaming quality to meet international standards.

Nigeria will face Cameroon; the tournament’s debutant on Tuesday before the promising afternoon thriller between Sierra Leone and Ghana.

President of Nigeria Cricket Federation Uyi AKpata said, “Cricket has become another platform for expression by Nigerian women and we must commend these young women who have chosen to fight for the honour of Nigeria in such a time like this when patriotism is wanting. That is the power of sport, and we are very grateful to all supporting us to galvanize the country.”

The NCF Women’s T20i Invitational tournament will run from 27 March to 2 April 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos.

