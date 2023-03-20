Nigeria’s senior women’s cricket team, the Female “Yellow-Greens”, will begin their title chase at the 3rd NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament with a tie against Sierra Leone on Monday, 27 March at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Chuma Anosike, said he is confident the tournament would be a show of good cricket and believes the Nigeria team will give an excellent account of themselves at the event.

“It would be my joy for the Nigerian team to win, but a good tournament for me will be one that all teams have a good experience,” Anosike said.

The event is supported by Access Bank, the Lagos State Government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity Distribution Company, the Pets Foundation, Aries Suites, and Geregu Energy.

Coach of the Female National Team, Leke Oyede, said that the team has been in camp for three weeks and they are ready for the event.

“When the team files out against Sierra Leone, my job is to present a confident and disciplined side. Most of the players on the team are well-exposed, and we have planned to win every match we enter at the event, irrespective of our opponent.” He said.

Rwanda, the defending champion of the tournament, will face Ghana later on Monday.

Debutant Cameroon will face host Nigeria on Tuesday 28 March, for their first match of the tournament, while Ghana will square up with Sierra Leone for the second match of day two.

Thursday, 30 March has been designated as a rest day; after each of the teams has played at least two of their four opponents in the ten-match series.

“Last year’s experience at the event is what we are building on” Anosike added, “And beyond the action on the pitch, we have plans to make the rest day a memorable one, and we are glad that some of our partners are supporting us to make this a key part of the event,”

Nigeria’s matches against Ghana and Rwanda have been scheduled for the second phase of the event, on Friday, 31 March and Saturday, 1 April respectively.

According to Oyede, “I believe those matches will weigh in more on winning the event or not, and we have prepared so far to win, so expect a more experienced team and an interesting encounter in all.’

Rwanda and Nigeria are the two highest-ranked T20i teams at the event. They sit on the log at 27th and 29th, respectively; while Sierra leone is 28th. Ghana and Cameroon Women’s national teams are currently not ranked by the International Cricket Council.

