Kamaru Usman failed to reclaim his UFC welterweight title, losing a unanimous decision to his conqueror, Leon Edwards, early Sunday morning.

Edwards vs. Usman 3 was the main event at UFC 286, and Edwards proved his win over the Nigerian Nightmare last August was no fluke, as he gave a masterclass fighting clinic to suffocate Usman’s inner moves.

According to Yahoo Sports, “Edwards out-landed Usman 120-87 in significant strikes and landed 74 per cent of his significant strikes. Usman attempted 15 takedowns but landed only four and could do little with them.”

Though Edwards afterwards admitted that Saturday’s fight was his hardest to date, Usman was not as good as he was last August until the late head kick knocked him out. Usman has now lost two consecutive fights for the first time in his professional career and it is hard where he will go from here.

In the post-match interview in the ring, Usman said he believed he had done enough to have won, though he added, “I think it was a close fight.

“Great game plan; you know I have always said it from the start-I will see Leon [Edwards] again. We did it and I am not done,” added Usman, who now has a 20-4 win-loss record.

“I have always given him props for all that he has been able to accomplish and just like me, he is a brother like myself and much respect. London, you have got a hell of a guy, a great champion.”

When asked when he expected to return to the ring, he replied, “I will get back with my coaches because you know, I am one of that guys-I can’t sit for too long.”

