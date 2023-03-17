World 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan is ready to compete in her first race of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old athlete, who has not competed since September 2022, has been entered to compete in both the women’s 100m and 200m at the upcoming Auburn Tigers Track Classic on Friday.

Despite her success in the hurdles, Amusan is also a force to be reckoned with in the 100m and 200m sprint events, as evidenced by her personal best times of 11.11s and 22.60s, respectively.

Having stayed away from competing indoors, the Auburn Tigers Track Classic will provide an excellent opportunity for Amusan to test her speed and fitness against top-level competition.

The event attracts some of the best athletes from across the United States and beyond, making it an excellent platform for Amusan to gauge her readiness for what is a fairly loaded 2023 calendar.

Amusan’s exploits in 2022 are still very much fresh in the memories of many.

It was one record after another, one award after another for the inspirational ‘Ijebu girl’ hurdler throughout the year.

While the climax no doubt will be the 12.12s World Record set in Oregon and the World title that followed, the year 2022 was for the ‘Tobi Express’.

In Birmingham, Amusan retained her Commonwealth Games title with a new Games’ Record of 12.30s.

She also made it consecutive Diamond League Trophy wins with a new Meet Record of 12.29s, drawing the curtains on an incredible season that saw her win the Nigerian, African, Commonwealth, World, and Diamond League titles.

Meanwhile, Amusan will not be the only Nigerian athlete competing at the Auburn Tigers Track Classic. Alaba Akintola, a Nigerian sprinter on the rise, will also compete in the event.

This will add an extra level of interest for Nigerian fans, who will be keen to see how their country’s athletes perform on the world stage this year.

