Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) says preparations are in top gear for the Nigeria Women International Tournament scheduled for Lagos from 26 March to 3 April.

Musa Ehizoje, the federation’s public relations officer (PRO), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that plans were being made to ensure that the participating teams had a memorable outing.

The competition, which is in its third year, will feature debutants Cameroon, defending champions Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and hosts Nigeria.

”We are racing behind time to ensure that we deliver the best tournament for all cricket enthusiasts.

“The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) cricket oval, the venue of the tournament, is being renovated to ensure the best quality of games.

“The pitch is in good shape, as well as the scoreboard, the sight screen, et cetera. The facilities are at the best level for competition,” Ehizoje said.

The NCF official also added that in line with March, which is widely regarded as Women’s History Month, the federation intends to invite more female officials.

“We are going to have three female officials join the Playing Control Team (PCT) of six officials at the tournament.

“The previous editions had two female officials, but we have upgraded that number a bit and we are looking in the future where we can have all-female officials handle international engagements,” he said.

Ehizoje also added that the national team is in a closed camp in Benin in preparation for the tournament.

NAN

