The 24th edition of the IBB Ladies Open Golf Championship will be better than any one before it, the organisers said on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition gets underway on Thursday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja and will end on Sunday.

The organisers are expecting about 160 lady golfers to take part, drawn from several clubs across the country, and other African countries such as Uganda, Ghana, and Botswana.

Captain of the club’s Ladies Section, Joy Ikwue, told journalists that all was set for a successful event that would “set several hearts beating with full excitement.”

“This event is the high point of every Lady Captain’s tenure at this club, and I am excited about the high number of those who have registered to play.

“This is despite dire economic difficulties across the world and the upcoming Nigerian elections,” she said.

Joy assured that they had put all in place for an exciting outing for all the participants, with several side attractions lined up for the four-day event.

“From the ceremonial tee-off on Thursday to the closing on Thursday, attractive side events have been lined up to make the competition not only sporting but also social.

“We have events such as jazz sessions, a tour of the club and some places in the city, as well as a good taste of our hospitality with good wine, and food.

“We have put all these in place to appreciate the value people place on golf as a game, sport, and way of life,” Joy said.

Speaking also on the event, Maryanne Ngban, a member of the Ladies Golf Section, told journalists the competition was an opportunity for networking for all participants, especially for those visiting.

“It gives an opportunity also for an exchange of ideas, and helps us as well to move the club to another level,” she said.

The section’s Competition Secretary, Jane Ahmed, also told newsmen that the competition had been designed to accommodate all levels of golfers in both the male and female categories.

“The competition is open to players with handicap 0 to 28 and will hold from Friday to Sunday when the winners will emerge, based on gross.

“There are also competitions for special categories of players, with a contest for those of handicap 29 to 36, and veteran ladies cutting across all handicaps for the host club’s ladies only.

“Then, there will be those competing in the guests’ category, which is for the host club’s men and tournament sponsors,” she said.

NAN reports that the competition will end with a prize presentation and closing ceremony on Sunday.

NAN

