Edwin Kibet of Kenya on Saturday emerged winner of the 2023 Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, after returning a time of 2:14:06 for the US$50,000 prize money.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kibet joined the league of winners of Kenya-dominated 42km Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, as they won in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

The Ethiopians, who have been sharing the stage as winners, are two-time winners as they won in 2019 and 2022 while French runner, Abraham Kiprotich, won in 2018.

The 2023 Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon would have gone to David Bamassai, the 2020 winner and the race record holder in 2:10:23, but he collapsed during the race to pave the way for Kibet to emerge champions.

Ethiopian runner, Dekeba Tafa, however, came second in 2:14:54, while another Kenyan, Bernard Sang, came third in 2:17:14.

In the women’s category, it was an all-Ethiopian affair as Alemenesh Guta won the race for the second time in 2:40:42 to follow her feat in 2018. Guta, a regular participant in the race, however, came second in the 2021 edition.

Urisa Kebene Chala also from Ethiopia came second in 2:40:42 while Naomi Maiyo who came third at the 2022 edition maintained her spot in the position with 2:40:56.

East Africans Gyan Boyi, who emerged winner with 2:48:33, shared the podium with Adamu Shehu, in second position with 21:30:52, while Friday Yohanna came third with 2:33:02 for the male category.

In the female category, veteran runner, Deborah Pam, led the pack in 2:48:33, Elizabeth Nuhu came second in 3:00:20 and Dinatu Yahanna came third in 3:02:12.

ALSO READ: Ethiopian duo wins 2022 Lagos City Marathon

The 2023 marathon was a delight in Sports City, Lagos, as residents stood on the streets to cheer the 50,000 runners from the National Stadium, Surulere, to the finish point at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island.

The winners of the 2023 edition on the sidelines of the marathon said he was elated to emerge winner of the race.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

