Novak Djokovic has secured his 10th Australian Open title after a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Djokovic, who could not feature at last year’s Australian Open after being deported for COVID-19 vaccination issues returned with a bang this time and he swept away every opponent he confronted before going on to win the historic title.

While this is Djokovic’s 10th Australian Open title, it is also his 22nd grand slam which has seen him equal Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s all-time standings.

Despite an initial injury scare, Djokovic left no one in doubt he meant business at the year-opening grand slam tournament as he only dropped just one set all tournament.

Legendary status

Djokovic’s status in Australia is unmatched, with the 35-year-old winning a 28th consecutive Australian Open match and a 41st in a row in the country as a whole.

Speaking after his triumph, Djokovic described Sunday’s win as the biggest victory in his life, considering the circumstances

He said: “’This has been one of the most difficult tournaments, considering the circumstances. not playing last year coming back this year,’ Djokovic said as he addressed fans at the Rod Laver Arena after receiving the trophy.

‘I want to thank all the people who made me feel comfortable.

‘There is a reason I have been playing my best tennis here.’

‘Only the team and the family know what we have been through. I would say this is the biggest victory in my life, considering the circumstances.’

While weeping uncontrollably as he celebrated, Djokovic has also reclaimed the world’s number-one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

