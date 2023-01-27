The 2023 Lagos International Polo Tournament has announced BUA Group, Africa’s leading foods, mining, and infrastructure conglomerate, as a main sponsor for the tournament scheduled to hold from 28 January to 19 February in Lagos.

In addition, BUA will sponsor the most prestigious high-goal subsidiary cup – The Independence Cup- reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria and competed for by high-goal teams since the early 1900s.

Formerly the Kaiser Wilhelm Cup, the glittering prize was donated in 1914 by the then-German Ambassador to Nigeria, to be competed for by high-goal teams from Nigeria and Cameroun.

They renamed the cup the Independence Cup when Nigeria secured her independence in 1960 and it is one of two cups given to the winner of the Majekodunmi finals.

Speaking on the partnership, O’tega Ogra, director of corporate communications at BUA Group, said, “Polo, which is popularly called “The Game of Kings and the King of Games” is a game that is marked by a beautiful display of strength, character, professionalism, mastery, and teamwork – values we share at BUA.

“We believe the Lagos International Polo Tournament embodies the full experience of the game, and as a proudly African organization with roots in Nigeria, BUA Group is proud to once again partner with the Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is the most prestigious Polo Tournament in West Africa.”

“Our key brands, including two of Africa’s top 10 largest companies, BUA Cement and BUA Foods, will be on the ground to host various activations during the tournament, he added.”

Rotimi Makanjuola, Lagos Polo Club captain, said the tournament will have both Nigerian and foreign teams compete in four main cups, namely the Open Cup, from 28 January to 5 February; Majekodunmi Cup, from 7 to 12 February; Low Cup, from 7 to 19 February and the Silver Cup, from 14 to 19 February.

He added that the tournament is going to be exciting and colourful to experience.

According to Makanjuola, “For this year, we have 30 teams playing in the 4 different cups. We have 13 in the silver cup, 14 in the Low Cup, 8 in the Open Cup, and 3 in the Majekodunmi Cup. This season is also going to be very special because we have young players that are coming to play in their first-ever tournament which will also be televised via the internationally recognized PoloCam TV”.

The Lagos Polo Club was founded in 1904 in Lagos State, Nigeria, and has over the years hosted tournaments between different groups across the world, drawing the interest of the sporting community, business leaders, polo lovers, and entrepreneurs to their doorstep.

The ‘Game of Kings’, as it is commonly referred to, every year, pulls a crowd who believe in the game’s superiority to the hallowed grounds of the Lagos Polo Club in Nigeria.

