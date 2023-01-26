Aryna Sabalenka beat Magda Linette 7-6, 6-2, to qualify for her first Grand Slam final after three semi-final failures. Sabalenka, seeded No. 5 in Melbourne, overcame the surprise semifinalist in one hour and 33 minutes.

The Belarusian has had disappointments at Wimbledon in 2021 and the U.S. Open in 2021 and 2022, but she is through now, and she finished the match with a powerful forehand that underlined her power and composure.

Sabalenka will face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who saw off the resurgent Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-3 in under two hours.

Sabalenka powered home six aces and served two double faults while producing 33 winners. Afterward, Sabalenka said in the post-match interview, “I’m super happy I was able to get this win. She’s an unbelievable player; she played great tennis.”

READ ALSO:

The 24-year-old did not start very well and went 0-2 down as Linette started the brighter. “I would say I didn’t start really well. In the tie-break, I kind of find my rhythm, start trusting myself, start going for the shots.”

She is now one match away from her very first Grand Slam title, and Rybakina is going to pose a formidable obstacle. “There is still one more match to go. Just happy that I made this next step. I know that I have to work for that title.”

The final is scheduled for the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

