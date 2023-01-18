Nigeria’s national under-18 male handball team on Tuesday recorded their second victory at the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Challenge Trophy Continental Phase in Congo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they achieved this after winning their second match at the Nicole Oba Gymnasium in Brazzaville.

The team under the tutelage of Emeka Nnamani defeated hosts Congo 28-22.

The national under-20 male team led by Fidelis Obi also defeated their counterparts from Madagascar 51-30.

NAN reports that in their respective first matches on Monday, the under-18 team had defeated Burundi 45-30, while the under-20 team had lost 26-28 to Guinea.

On Wednesday, Nigeria will face Zambia in the under-18 category while in the under-20 category, they will take on Zimbabwe.

NAN reports that the 2023 IHF Challenge Trophy Continental Phase championship which started on Monday is expected to end on Friday in Congo.

NAN

