Australian Open men’s defending champion Rafael Nadal is through to the second round after a four-set win over Jack Draper in almost four hours. Nadal won through 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 to book a second-round meeting with Mackenzie McDonald.

Australian Open debutant Draper dropped 13 aces to Nadal’s six, and both players logged 46 unforced errors.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner had revealed he had to ‘rebuild’. “I need to build again all this momentum. I need to build again this confidence with myself with victories.

“By the way, I didn’t play that bad the first two matches of the year. I lost against two great opponents.

“I already have been here [Australia] for three weeks, practising every day with that conditions, with the best players. That helps a lot in general terms.”

Nadal revealed he is in a great place concerning his health. “I practice probably more than ever, more than the last 10 years, the last three weeks.

“Have been a positive experience in all ways. I’m very satisfied about these three weeks of work and, of course, having the family with me.”

In other news, Nick Kyrgios has had to withdraw from Australian Open 2023 because of an injury. An injury to his left knee has left the world No.21 unable to play before his home crowd. “(This is) one of the most important tournaments in my career. Hasn’t been easy at all,” Kyrgios revealed at a press conference.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed. That’s life. Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi (Kokkinakis) who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back,” Kyrgios added.

In the women’s draw, a heavily taped-up Emma Raducanu overcame Tamara Korpatsch in two sets 6-3 6-2. She was an onerous task in the second round where she will meet Cori Gauff, who dispatched Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-4.

