The woes bedeviling Chelsea are far from over with the London team suffering yet another defeat against city rivals Fulham in their outstanding Premier League fixture played Thursday at the Craven Cottage.

The Blues who were beaten 2-1 by Fulham have recorded just one victory in nine games; a scenario they have never found themselves in the last 12 years.

Having been battered by Manchester City on two occasions last week, Fulham are the latest club to condemn Graham Potter’s team to yet another defeat in what has been a torrid few weeks for the Londoners.

As for the Cottagers, the 2-1 win was their first win in 16 years over their West London rivals and their fourth EPL win after the World Cup.

Former Chelsea star, Willian, gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute from a clumsy defending from Trevor Chalobah before Kalidou Koulibally restored parity two minutes into the second half.

But the Blues who were reduced to 10 men in the second half after debutant Joao Felix was sent off met thier waterloo with Vinicius Carlos getting the winner in the 73rd minute.

The game

Potter gave his latest signing, Joao Felix, a starting role as Chelsea sought their first EPL win since October.

The Portuguese then set the ground running in his debut game and in the third minute, he was involved in Chelsea’s first strike on goal.

Felix passed to Havertz, whose shot was blocked before Lewis Hall’s rebounce went wide.

The Cottagers then recorded a failed attempt on goal after Vinicius’ ball went wide in the eighth minute.

Despite the scoreline still in a barren draw in the first 20 minutes, Joao Felix continued to be a threat in the hosts’ defence area and his name was mostly pronounced by commentators.

The debutant got the better of two Fulham players: Antonee Robinson in the ninth minute and Andreas Pereira five minutes later.

However, in the 23rd minute, Fulham would have scored after Trevoh Chalobah’s clumsy header clearance was hijacked by Vincius who sent a through ball to De Cordova-Reid but the effort hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Chalobah deflected Willian’s shot to put Fulham in front.

Felix’s 15-yard shot for Chelsea’s equaliser was saved by Bernd Leno in the 28th minute.

Meanwhile, Chalobah continued to have a bad night after conceding a goal, the defender was also shown a yellow card for a careless foul on Joao Palhinha in the 36th minute.

Five minutes to the halftime break, Joao Felix was a bit closer to getting his debut goal for the London club but was denied by Leno who recorded his fifth save of the night.

With the Blues trying to get themselves together, Kepa Arrizabalaga was called to action as Vincius’ header from Tete’s cross saw the Spaniard making a double save to parry the attempt.

Following the return for the second half, Kalidou Koulibally levelled for the Blues in the 47th minute with a rebounce to Mason Mount’s freekick that hit the crossbar.

However, Felix’s bright evening got dim after he was sent off by referee David Coole for an infringement on Tete in the 58th minute.

The Cottagers then made an advantage on Chelsea’s numerical deficiency to put themselves in front after Carlos Vinicius’ header to Andreas Pereira cross beat Kepa in the 73rd minute.

With the latest defeat, Chelsea’s hope for Champions Leagues football next season has gotten further slimer as they are no where near the top four teams on the Premier League log.

It is so bad for Chelsea that they are not even among the top four London teams as Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham and Brentford are all ahead of them on the Premier League standings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

