About 100 men and women golfers will take part in the Ola Sa’ad International Golf Club tournament, Jaji, in Kaduna for the 2022/2023 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Nigeria Qualifying School (Q’School) Seminar.

According to a statement issued by the seminar’s media coordinator, Steve Oma-Ofor in Lagos, the seminar’s goal is to prepare golfers for the upcoming season.

He said that the biennial event will take place between 11 January and 14, with the theme “Career Path in Golf.”

Oma-Ofor said the seminar will prepare prospective golfers for the next qualifying school examination, which comes up between June and July 2023.

“The seminar starts on Wednesday, January 11, which is Day 1 and will witness the arrival and accreditation of participants.

On Thursday, 12 January, Day 2 will be the opening, just as the resource persons will begin the classroom work with the delivery of their topics.

“Friday and Saturday are the Day 3 and 4 of the seminar and will witness playing rounds–the practical aspect of the seminar and the eventual closing programmes of the event,” he said.

He said that one topic for the four-day seminar to be handled by resource persons include, “A Pro On Tour,” by Dominic Andrew.

“He will focus on maintaining high performance at tournaments; psychological and physical requirements in the classroom seminar,” he said.

Another topic for discussion would be “Self Development For Career Development In Golf,” which would be handled by Joseph Shuaibu, with a focus on training and retraining as a PGA of Nigeria golf professional.

“Other topics are “Health Benefits of Golf” to be taken by Mike Alika, the General Manager, PGA of Nigeria and “Roles of a PGA Golf Professional,” by Jide Bolaji, Secretary, PGAN,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rotatory PGA of Nigeria Qualifying School Seminar was last held at the Port Harcourt Golf Club in Rivers for 2020/2021.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

