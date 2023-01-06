Delta State has been awarded the hosting rights for the 7th National Youth Games (NYG) by the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development (FMSYD).
Mohammed Manga, the Ministry’s Director of Press, disclosed in a statement released on Thursday that the choice of Delta was reached at a meeting of the Games stakeholders. He said the meeting was held on the sidelines of the recently-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba in December.
Manga quoted the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, as saying the NYG has since inception become a veritable ground for harvesting the huge talents that abound within the country.
“Many of the discovered athletes have been nurtured to elite level by the Ministry where several of them have been excelling at the international stage by posting podium performances for the country.
“Other objectives of the Games is to promote national unity, curb age-cheating in sports and youth restiveness, as well as establish a standard programme for athletes’ succession, amongst others,” Abubakar said.
READ ALSO: NSA chairs 7th meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council
The Permanent Secretary said the Ministry was ready to ensure that the gains and objectives of the Games were sustained.
”That is why the Ministry was determined to seek an alternative host venue for the event.
“Delta will now host the games at the Dennis Osadebey University Sports Complex in Asaba from 8 February to 18 February.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999