Africa table tennis champion Quadri Aruna has expressed great delight after completing his transfer from Bundesliga side TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell to Russian champions Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg for the rest of the 2022/2023 season.

Aruna, having spent the last two seasons in Germany with Fulda, says he is ready for a new challenge in Russia with his new club.

“I was really happy to join the Russian club because when they approached me, it was a bit difficult from the start because I did not want to quit the Bundesliga.

“But looking at the records of the club, coupled with the achievements they have had in Europe and having visited the club thrice while playing for Sporting in the Champions League, I discovered it is one of the best clubs in the world”, Aruna said in a press statement issued by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday.

While in Germany, the Nigerian table tennis superstar helped Fulda to the semi-final of the German Cup and the Bundesliga play-off last season.

The Negotiations

Aruna revealed how his performances attracted the Russians and led to negotiations, which ended on a fruitful note.

“I was contacted by the Russian club in October 2022 and they had to write to the management of Fulda to express their intention to have me in their fold. They did that and paid the necessary transfer fee for me to join them this January.

“But I was also committed to helping Fulda move from the relegation zone in the Bundesliga, which we were able to do in our last league match last season to occupy the 12th place in the 16-team league,” he said.

He added: “I love new challenges and I believe playing in the Russian league is another challenge for me having played in Portuguese, French and German leagues since I turned professional. I am sure I will improve more on my game and I am also ready to help the club remain on top of the Russian league this season.”

Aruna’s new club Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg are three-time ETTU Champions League winners with several records set in the Russian league.

On whether money was a motivating factor for the move to Russia,

Aruna said: “I know people would be wondering that a lot of money is involved. Of course, money is involved but for me, it is a very good club where I can improve more on my game.

“One of my dreams is to be part of this team in the future and luckily they came by themselves and I was very happy to join this club and I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

Aruna, 34, is the No.14-ranked player on the ITTF ranking table, and No.1 in Africa.

