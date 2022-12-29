The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (LLTC) has held her annual Christmas Carol tagged “Carols of the Nine Lessons”. The Carol service took place at the Lord Rumens Centre Court, LLTC, TBS, Lagos Island.

Some pupils and students of Charlie Marie Group of Schools, Labori Oloja, Ogun State were also around to render a Special Carol and a drama presentation of a song of hope, a Christian hymn.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Club, Kolade Olutekunbi, said the gathering is significant as both Christians and Muslims celebrate Christ together to launch everyone and the club management into the New Year in prayers.

He congratulated the chairman of the carol committee and club’s Publicity Secretary, Adekunbi Akin-Taylor, for organising the carol.

Exhortation

The officiating priest, Segun Ladeinde of the Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion, gave the exhortation from the scriptures. He said Christmas Carol is a symbol of God’s Love as he added that genuine love is required for a better nation.

He told Christians to “come, taste and see that the Lord is good,” noting that outside God, there is nothing else. It is a tradition.

In her remarks, Mrs Akin-Taylor said the carol has been a tradition of the club for years. She reiterated the carol brings different faiths together and unites them as one.

Speaking about the attraction of the club, she said the club is not just a social group, but a sports and recreation club.

“Although specifically a tennis club, there are other sections like Squash, Snooker/Billiards, Table Tennis, Darts and Other Games,” she added.

Mrs Akin-Taylor also noted that club members are carefully selected and vetted before they are admitted.

“And being a member of the club, you have to abide by the code of conduct of the club and abide in integrity and love as the slogan of the club is ‘’One Club, One Love’’.

She revealed that the LLTC was founded in 1895 and is Nigeria’s foremost and oldest club in Sub-Sahara Africa.

The club’s secretary, Mr Akeem Apatira, said, not minding that he is a Muslim, he takes part in the Carol every year with no discrimination.

He emphasised that during the Muslim festivals, the club members also come together to mark the occasion.

