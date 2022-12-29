UFC legend and former world champion Kamaru Usman will host the third edition of his FaceOff Fight Nights series on Thursday evening, 29 December, in Lagos.

This third edition, according to the organisers, will feature 22 fighters from six African countries.

These countries include Ghana. Cameroon and The Democratic Republic of Congo among others.

FaceOff Fight Nights, which are usually a series of high-end MMA events with fighters from all over Africa, combine sports and entertainment while giving sports fans an opportunity to watch live professional fights.

With the mission to promote African talents and develop MMA into a major sport in Nigeria and Africa, Usman’s MMA promotion — AFRICAN KNOCKOUT (AKO) has been providing many platforms, including the FaceOff Fight Nights to help the upcoming talents.

For this third season of the FaceOff Fight Night series, the owner of the most finishes in AKO history, Nigeria’s “Machine Gun Shegz’’ will make his main event debut when he faces a veteran in the sport, who is currently on a winning streak and is from the neighbouring Benin Republic, “Cheriff Drame”.

Cheriff Drame told PREMIUM TIMES about his delight at the enormous opportunity he has to fight in Nigeria and also said he has already watched the previous fights of his opponent and he is more than certain to beat him even before the home crowd.

“I am confident I will beat him, I don’t fear him or the fans, I am sure the fans will even love me when I get into the ring, I will make sure I make them happy and extend my winning streak,” Drame said through his French interpreter.

Other bouts

In the other bouts, knockout artist, “The Big Shark Emeka” has a chance for redemption when he takes on the AKO season 1 winner, Ndidi Alonu, in what promises to be another classic fight.

Also, the currently undefeated Melvin “Nicotine” Ugochukwu will take on AKO debutant Johnson Dennis, and Emmanuel Benard Eweh puts his undefeated record on the line when he welcomes his DR Congo opponent, Josias Musasa.

In an interesting addition to this season’s fight night series, the MMA showdown will feature, for the first time, two women’s MMA fights in Nigeria, with Pamilerin slugging it out with Juliet, while Jane will seek to make history when she takes on her energetic opponent, Reine.

The event billed for Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Landmark Events Center, Oniru, Lagos, will host sports icons, as well as dignitaries and representatives from the Lagos State Sports Commission.

While tickets are already selling on wakaevents.ng, the FaceOff Fight Night series 3 will be broadcast on Supersport 2, Gotv, and Supersport Variety 4 on DSTV. They will also stream it live for the international audience on the AKO Show YouTube channel.

