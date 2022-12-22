The UK-based Pakistani boxer, Tasif Khan, has added another feather to his cap as he is now the WBO African Super Flyweight title holder.

Khan secured the WBO title with a unanimous decision after 12 rounds of intensive action against Ghana’s Gabriel Laryea.

The title fight was the highlight of the King of the Ring 2 boxing fiesta held in Lagos at the Eko Club, Surulere.

Prior to the bout, Khan had predicted a tough challenge from his opponent, but he vowed to prove his mettle in the ring, which he did, albeit under difficult circumstances.

Apart from the WBO bout, there was a victory for Ani Michael in the National Middleweight contest as he subdued Ugonna Emmanuel after four Rounds with a unanimous decision.

The International Super Bantamweight contest between Yusuf Adeniji and Ghanaian fighter Ezekiel Annan went the way of the former, who won with a unanimous points decision.

The National Heavyweight contest between two debutants, Onuoha Chimezie and Tunde Azeez, ended in a draw while Oluwasegun ‘Bouncing’ Mustapha out-punched Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu in the National Welterweight contest.

Elisha Obizulike claimed the National Lightweight with a victory against Ibrahim Oloyede.

One of the attractions of the night was the female bout between the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics silver medalist Adijat ‘Dija’ Gbadamosi who saw off the fierce challenge from Taiye Kodjo.

Dija won via unanimous decision as she improved her fighting record to seven straight victories.

Unlike the other bouts that were mostly decided via unanimous decisions, Ezra Arenyeka put up a ruthless display by knocking out his Ghanaian opponent, Frank Dodzi in Round 1.

Also, on the thrilling night of action, Temirzhan ‘Gentleman’ Baimolda from Kazakhstan fought a controversial draw against Waliu Arogundade.

With one judge scoring the fight in favour of Arogundade and the other two scoring it a draw, many thought the Nigerian should have been declared the winner.

Aside from the punches, there were music performances from the likes of Goya Menor, CDQ, B-Tone, and C-Prince, among others.

Some guests at the Ringside were Amos Adamu (Former FIFA executive member), Bash Ali (Former WBF Cruiserweight World champion), Eko Club Chairman, Tajudeen Agoro, CEO, Harris Air, Harris Madueke, Shina Peller, and Charles Okocha, amongst others.

