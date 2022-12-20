A massive showdown is expected Tuesday at the King of the Ring 2 boxing tourney taking place in Eko Club, Surulere Lagos.

The day’s major bout is the WBO African Super Flyweight title fight between UK-based Pakistani Tasif Khan and Ghanaian fighter Gabriel Laryea.

At the weigh-in ceremony and press conference attended by both the WBO Africa President Samir Captan and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control President Rafiu Oladipo, both boxers expressed a high level of confidence and desire for the title at stake.

Khan, who is on an impressive run of 13 straight victories, said he would rather do the talking inside the ring instead of boasting about what he will do in Tuesday’s showdown.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I have worked hard for days like this. I would rather love to do my talking in the boxing ring and let my performance speak for me,” the Bradford-based Khan told reporters.

Laryea who on his part also boasts of an impressive 21-5-2 record said while he respects his opponent, he is in Lagos for the WBO title.

“Yes, I respect my opponent, but we will both prove ourselves in the ring on Tuesday,” the Ghanaian boxer declared.

Nigeria vs Ghana

Aside from the main bout, King of Ring 2 will be reigniting the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, as a handful of the other bouts are contests between fighters from the two countries.

One such will see Nigeria UK-based Super Middleweight Ezra Arenyeka taking on Frank Dodzi of Ghana in the Super Middleweight category

Nigeria’s Victor Beneth and Joseph Tetteh of Ghana will be slugging it out in the Light Heavyweight class, while Yusuf Adeniji will be up against Ezekiel Anan in the Super Bantamweight division.

There will be other all-Nigeria bouts between Oluwasegun ‘Bouncing’ Mustapha and Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu in the Welterweight category, while Ai Michael and Ugonna Emmanuel will also slug it

Another big attraction is the Female Bantamweight contest between Youth Olympics Silver medalist, Adijat Gbadamosi (6-0-0) and Taiye Kodjo.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos ahead of Tuesday’s showdown, Stanley Williams, CEO of Monarch Events and Promotions, the organiser of the boxing fiesta, said he is happy to be providing a platform to help the course of boxing in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“Boxing is a strenuous sport and we have to encourage all those that are actively engaged in the sport. It takes a lot of heart and that is why Monarch Events and Promotion which is a company that is not based in Nigeria is doing all it can to bring this competition to Nigeria and give young talents an opportunity to showcase their talents,” he said.

Aside from the various bouts, there would also be musical performances at Tuesday’s King of the Ring 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

