The newly formed Nigerian Coaches Association, NCA said training coaches will be one of its major priorities as they aim to contribute to the development of sports in Nigeria.

The NCA after electing its executive committee and holding its first meeting at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, emphasised that without coaches, there wouldn’t be any success in Nigerian sports and therefore emphasis must be on upgrading coaches to meet up with international standards.

“Training of coaches is our main prerogative,” said Gabriel Opuana, who is president of the NCA.

“To achieve this, we are going to partner with corporate bodies. We are going to rely less on the government. Coaches must have to improve on themselves so that the athletes will also improve.”

He added that the NCA will work with the Sports Ministry to ensure that all the sporting federations have head coaches so that coaching and development of programs can be easily coordinated.

Over a hundred coaches attended the meeting and they welcomed the birth of the NCA, which according to them, is long overdue. The NCA is the umbrella body for all sports coaches in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the NCA has promised to work hand in hand with the new Nigeria Olympic Committee

“Coaches are ready to work with whoever emerges as executive. We need every aspect of our sports to work for the development of our sports.” the new NCA boss added.

