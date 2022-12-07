Host Delta and Lagos State are leading the pack at the weightlifting event at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

As of Wednesday morning, Delta had won six gold medals while Lagos was second with three gold medals on the Day 3 of the Weightlifting event.

Team Delta won all three gold medals at stake in the 49kg women as well as 67kg men categories.

Team Lagos won three gold medals in the 55kg men category and in the 49kg women’s category, Monica Uweh of Delta won a gold medal with a lift of 75kg.

She also claimed gold in total with 165kg lift as well as silver in Clean and Jerk with 90kg lift.

Her teammate, Ebele Agbah, won gold in Clean and Jerk event with 90kg lift. She also claimed silver in total with 163kg lift.

Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nasarawa State claimed silver medal in Snatch with 74kg lift while Ebele Agbah won bronze with 73kg lift.

Augustina Nwaokolo of Lagos State won bronze medal in total with 153kg lift.

Lagos State won all the three gold medals at stake in 55kg men category leaving Akwa Ibom and Kano states to settle for silver and bronze.

Didih Onome was dominant as he claimed gold medals in Snatch, Clean and Jerk and with the total for the Centre of Excellence in 86kg, 103kg and 189kg lifts.

Theresa Daniel of Akwa Ibom won all the three silver medals after lifting 78kg in Snatch, 102kg in Clean and Jerk and 180kg in total.

Kano State also won all three bronze medals after Temidayo Jedgede lifted 78kg in Snatch and 176kg in total as well as Anabel Tsesaa’s 100kg in Clean and Jerk.

Delta won the 67kg men category, courtesy of Opadeji Adedapo’s 125k lifts in Snatch, 150kg in Clean and Jerk and 275kg in total.

Abia State won silver and bronze in Clean &Jerk and Total after Obinna Ironna lifted 147kg and 257kg.

Johnson Aladetoun of Edo State won two silver medals in Snatch and Total with 117kg and 262kg lifts. He also claimed bronze in Clean and Jerk with 145kg lift.

The Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar, commended the athletes while promising adequate compensation for their efforts.

“Our athletes know what we can do, the Lagos State government is always ready to motivate its athletes.

“For this year, we will not do less than what we did at the last NSF, the gold medalists got N750,000, silver got N500,000 and bronze get N300,000 for their efforts,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

