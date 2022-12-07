Late Imo State boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo, had lofty dreams coming to the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Delta 2022’.

He believed he could punch his way to win gold for the Heartland State, but losing his bout against Prince Gaby Amagor of Team Delta in the 86kg meant the ‘Golden Dream’ was over.

Ordinarily, Igboanugo could have taken solace in that another Sports Festival will soon be around the corner and with better preparation and perhaps better funding, he would be back for his medal hunt in the boxing ring.

Unfortunately, there will be no next time for Igboanugo who not only lost his bout but has also lost his life fighting for fame.

Although it has been widely reported Igboanugo died in the ring after receiving a punch on his chin, fresh details suggest otherwise.

PREMIUM TIMES’ findings also establish that the death of the Imo State boxer may have been avoidable if due diligence on the fitness of the deceased was ascertained before entering the boxing ring.

An official of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Dapo Akinyele, told reporters in Asaba that there were indeed concerted efforts to save Igboanugo.

“Medics placed him on oxygen and tried to stabilize him, but he died before getting to the hospital,” the NBF scribe explained.

According to Akinyele, the deceased looked okay and did not show any sign of distress.

“His coach was with him but stepped out to get some equipment momentarily, unsuspecting the boxer was in danger.

“It’s one of those tragedies we see at sports venues with athletes having underlying health challenges.

“It is unfortunate we lost him, but his death has nothing to do with the bout,” Akinyele said.

It is been alleged that the late Igboanugo actually had an undisclosed underlying illness and may have intentionally skipped being properly tested before going to the ring.

“The dead boxer had an underlying illness before the bout. He was examined and asked to come back again for re-examination prior to the fight, but he did not.” a source in Asaba told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Even when he had a bleeding nose during the fight, he refused to step down but fought on until he was down and the medics had to rush to give him first aid treatment before he was taken to Asaba Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival”

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, has assured an autopsy will be carried out to unravel the true cause of death of the late Imo State boxer.

Imo State with nine Gold medals on Day 7 of action at the National Sports Festival is among the top 10 states on the medals table.

