Raymond Pam and Hudung Gyang have emerged winners in the 10km men and women categories of the Family Fun Race held in Lagos at the weekend.

The two runners from Plateau State beat other contestants to the top prizes that were up for grabs.

They both won N250,000 each for their resilience, while their coach Iliya Pam who finished second in the men’s 10km category, won silver with an N150,000 prize. Kangyang Solomon emerged as first runner-up in the women’s category and also won N150,000.

In the men’s 5km category, Gyang James emerged as the winner, while Alabi Aminat finished first in the women’s 5km category.

They both won N120,000 each.

First and second runners-up, Murawa Shakirat and Bello Zainab (women) and Adetiba Abiodun and Zamani Maisamar (men) won N80,000 and N50,000 each.

Speaking moment after his victory, Raymond Pam said he feels great to win his first-ever race.

“This is my first victory in my career, I feel very great. I trained so hard for this for some time.

“I was almost stopped on the road when I was so tired but my coach kept encouraging me to go on, I continued and emerged the winner.”

“Family Fun Run is a 5km/10km walk/run to encourage the family to take fitness seriously. Everybody is encouraged to come out and join. The most important thing is to make sure everyone is healthy,” Femi Solebo, Chairman of Road Warriors Fitness Club said.

“We started up with about 100 people in the first edition, but this third edition, we registered over 600 participants, and hopefully by next year we look forward to over a thousand participants.

“We are just encouraging everyone to be fit and healthy right from a young age, while also telling the parents that it is not too late to get out there.

“Next year, we are looking to have a bigger number of participants, we are looking at having a bigger event, and the prize monies will also increase.”

