The famous Makinde siblings, Oluwafunmilayo, Oluwaseun and Mopelola, who took after their father to become pilots, are on course to make history at the 2022 Lagos Women Run.

The trio have expressed readiness to take time off their busy schedule to join other participants in the 12 November 10 km road race in Lagos.

While speaking with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Oluwafunmilayo Makinde-Marcus, a corporate pilot and the youngest of the sisters, said she is excited at the prospect of joining other women from different walks of life at the Lagos Women Run.

“This is going to be my first marathon and I am looking forward to it. As much as I want people to learn from me, that’s me pouring out. I also want to learn from others…,” she said.

“Though I am presently in the aviation sector working, I am looking forward to other women in other sectors to also learn from them”

For Makinde-Marcus, joining a course that seeks to improve the lot of other women is enough motivation for her even though there is a one million Naira prize money for the winner of the Lagos Women Run event.

Tayo Popoola, the coordinator of the Lagos Women Run, said the event has continued to show it transcends sports, as it has constantly provided a platform for the advancement of women in society.

Poopola, while revealing that over 25,0000 runners will grace this year’s race, thanked the Lagos State Government, Lagos Sports Commission, sponsors and the media alike for making the Lagos Women Run one of its kind among global road races.

“There are many people that will be coming from outside of Lagos for this race, so we want to showcase the beauty of our state. This year we will be going on a loop starting from TBS, towards Awolowo Road, Falomo bridge through Olusola down and finish at Onikan.

“In this year’s edition, we are expecting about 25,000 runners in the categories of the elites and the fun runners,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, both the Lagos State Athletics Association Chairman Solomon Alao and his vice Yemisi Tinubu have applauded the organisers of the Lagos Women Run for doing a great job over the years even as they pledged their continued support for the unique race.