Nigeria’s Roland Ezurike and Bose Bejide have won gold and silver medals in the 51kg and 50kg categories at the ongoing Para Powerlifting African Open Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Chiemeka Ezenwanne, president of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, who disclosed this, said the development was a new record set by the athletes.

He added that the development would enable the athletes to compete in the second stage of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I am excited that our team is starting very well and it’s making us proud,” he said.

“Having won two medals on the second day of the championships is very commendable.

“I am certain that if we are able to emerge winner in this tournament, the government will recognise all our efforts the more.

“I am sure, we will be supported for the Olympics, coming up in 2024 in Paris,” he added.

He added that five athletes would also be contesting on Saturday, while the other four would contest on Sunday.

Ezenwanne appreciated the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, for contributing to the success of the Para-Powerlifting in Cairo.

He added that the funds were made available to embark on the important trip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine females and two males in 41, 45, 50, 61, 67, 79, 86, and 86 kg classes respectively, while two make 59 and 65kg in the championships.

