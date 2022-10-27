President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Torch of Unity movement signifying the commencement of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged “Delta 2022”.

At the ceremony which took place Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, the President expressed his delight over the forthcoming Festival, which he described as the engine room for producing great champions that will represent the country at International Competitions.

He stated that all outstanding stars that have written the name of the country in gold were born out of the National Sports Festival, which shows the resources the government is investing in sporting activities are not a waste.

Represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the President commended the Main Organising Committee (MON) as well as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their commitment and doggedness towards ensuring the successful hosting of the games.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to the development of sports in the country, he explained sports has remained a unifying platform for Nigerians and the government will continue to invest in it.

President Buhari commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Olympic Committee, led by Habu Gumel and the athletes for their outstanding performance at the Games.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Dare, described the Sports Festival as the Nigerian Olympics, where the best and brightest athletes are selected to represent the country at International competitions.

He stated further that the Touch of Unity Movement being flagged off today by the President will travel around the 36 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, and will finally arrive at Delta State, which is the host State of the Festival.

Mr Dare commended the Executive Governor and the good people of Delta State for their resilience in sports and commitment to hosting a successful festival.

He called on corporate organisations and sports-loving Nigerians to join hands with the government in order to develop sports for the benefit of our youth.

Also speaking, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa assured of the state’s readiness to deliver the best festival that will culminate into an outstanding 2024 Olympic outing.

According to him, sports represent peace and unity in the country and the state will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a peaceful, unique, and formidable sports festival in the history of Nigeria.

He challenged the participating states to come and compete with Delta State, being the leading sporting state in the competition.

In her goodwill message at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, commended Nigerian female athletes for making the country proud at the just concluded Commonwealth Games.

She called on them to ensure that they maintain the lead during the forthcoming festival.