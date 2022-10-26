The 2022 edition of the Lagos Women’s Run is guaranteed to be keenly contested, as more elite runners are already confirming their readiness to be part of the November 12 race.

The latest high-profile Nigerian athlete to confirm her readiness to compete at the Lagos race is eleven-time National champion, Deborah Pam.

Pam, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, said she is glad to be gradually returning into top shape after taking some time off the race track.

“Yes, I will be at the Lagos Women Run this year. This would be the second time after participating in the 2019 edition,” Pam stated.

Pam, who finished in the second position behind Kenya’s Cheptoeck Careen when she competed in 2019, is hopeful she can pick the top prize this term even though she admits it would not be an easy mission.

“My target is always to win every race I take part in but I know it would not be easy at the Lagos Wome Run.

“I know many other top athletes will be around but I will be giving it my best shot and use it to also prepare for the National Sports Festival,” Pam added.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Women Run, an initiative that brings together women from all walks of life, will also have a long list of participants and fun runners from the corporate world.

Adaku Ijara, an investment professional, chartered wealth manager and astute corporate lawyer, will lead a pack of Corporate women to Africa’s largest all-female fitness event

She will also lead the discourse on investment for smart women in Nigeria.

Tayo Popoola, coordinator of the Lagos Women Run reiterated the event is more than a sports gathering but an initiative to contribute to the all-around well-being of women in society.

“For the past six years, we have been doing our best to advance the course of women in our own unique way and we are really thankful to all our partners; especially the Lagos State government for being supportive”

“This year we have lined up a lot to make the landmark seventh edition a memorable one,” Popoola assured.