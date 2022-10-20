The National Council on Sports (NCS) has approved the inclusion of cricket in the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, Delta.

Mohammed Manga, Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said this development was part of the resolutions of a virtual meeting held by the council on Wednesday to deliberate on issues surrounding the 2022 NSF.

The meeting, which also had Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development in attendance, approved that para-sports will no longer feature in the Games.

“The council approved that the three compulsory para sports in the NSF, namely; Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, and Para Table Tennis would no longer feature in the Festival.

“The members also approved the inclusion of cricket in the 21st NSF as well as three demonstration sports, which are Netball, Teqball, and Mixed Martial Arts,” Manga said.

He added that the Council also affirmed 28 November to 10 December as dates for the 2022 NSF.

”It also as well affirmed 3 November to 5 November for inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting for the Festival,” the ministry spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Delta won the 20th edition of the Festival in Edo in 2021.