Six promotion tickets are available for 19 clubs to jostle for as the second phase of the 2022 National Division One and Two Volleyball Leagues gets underway on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two promotion tickets each are available in the male and female categories of the 2022 National Division One Volleyball League.

Six teams are taking part in each of these two competitions, while seven teams are taking part in the 2022 National Division Two Volleyball League, where two promotion tickets are on offer.

The three competitions will hold at the indoor and outdoor volleyball courts of Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna from Friday 21 October to 30 October, with the teams expected to arrive on Wednesday.

After the competition’s technical meeting on Thursday, matches will begin on Friday with the division one male league’s first game coming up between Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and ABM of Katsina.

JVC of Bauchi will later take on Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while Spartans Spikers of Yola face UCEM of Enugu.

In the day one fixtures of the division one female league, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Senior Ladies, will face Life Camp VC.

Also, Bayonet Spikers of Jaji will take on Olalomi Super Angels of Offa while Yelwa VC of Bauchi go up against Anambra Angels.

Division two is only in the male category, with Sword VC of Kaduna, Bayonet Spikers of Jaji, G-Ranks of Kachia, CNS Spikers, Plateau Rocks, Adamawa, and Taraba teams taking part.

Speaking on the competitions, Martin Melandi, the Technical Representative on the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) board, told NAN everything has been put in place for a smooth event.

“We wish all participating teams successful games. They should be good ambassadors of their various clubs.

“They should be disciplined in their games, while players and coaches should put up good conduct throughout the tournament,” he added.

NAN