There was great enthusiasm from elite and fun runners about the Abuja International Marathon at last Saturday’s Anti-Corruption Marathon in Abuja.

Elite and fun runners from different parts of Nigeria converged on Abuja over the weekend to participate in the annual race.

The Abuja International Marathon team led by Race Director Olukayode Thomas had a stand at the finish point where they shared registration forms with runners to enable them to register for the first international full marathon in the FCT.

They also answered runners’ questions about the race, especially the Marathon Expo slated for 5-16 December at The Pavilion, close to Radio House, Abuja.

Adamu Muazu of High-Altitude Athletics Club, Jos, who won the N1 million prize money for the men’s race, said the race is a warm-up for the Abuja International Marathon,

“This is a half marathon. I am grateful to God to win today, especially the cash prize. This is part of my warm-up for the Abuja International Marathon. I thank FCTA and Unicentral for the initiative. Most marathoners in Nigeria are from the North, but most of the races that we run are in the South.

“I am delighted that now we have a full international marathon. While I dream of winning the prize money, both the international elites and the Nigerian prizes money, but more than the money I will love to be part of history, because history will be made in the FCT and the whole of the North on December 17, 2022, when we have our first international full marathon in the North. So, I want to be part of history.’’

Hundreds of elite and fun runners collected forms and filled them at the finish point while several others signed up online to participate in the race.

Steve Nuhu, the most successful marathon and road races coach in Nigeria today, said he has registered 120 elite runners for the Abuja International Marathon.

“I am also working with the Armed Forces to ensure many of our friends in the Army who are good in marathons and road races register. I am also coordinating with friends of marathons and road races in North Central and North East to ensure the first full international marathon in the North is a great success. We thank and appreciate FCTA and Unicentral for this epoch-making event,” Nuru said.