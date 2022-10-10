The 2022 Lagos Tennis cup ended on Sunday, with both Marylove Edwards and Uche Oparaoji successfully defending their titles.
While Edwards breezed past her group stage opponent, Oiza Yakubu, Oparaoji was put to the test by his Abuja-based counterpart, Peter Lawal.
Edwards, the 2021 winner, replicated the same feat with a two straight sets victory over Yakubu who finished better than her previous year. The No. 1 seed defeated Yakubu 6-1, 6-1 in 56 minutes.
Despite being the favourites, Oparaoji had to fight for four hours and 20 minutes to defend his title against Peter Lawal.
The game, which went to three sets, was a comeback for Uche who lost the first set 4-6 to Lawal before bouncing back with a 7-5 and 7-6 win.
Meanwhile, both winners, Edwards and Uche, carted home N500,000 while the first runner-up earned N250,000.
All semi-finalists and those eliminated at the group stages earned N125,000 and N50,000, respectively.
