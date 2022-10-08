After five days of intense action, the Lagos Tennis Cup has the players for the Sunday finals scheduled for the Lagos Tennis Club in Onikan.

In the female category, defending Champion, Marylove Edwards, made it to back-to-back finals after defeating Toyin Asogba in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-0.

In the other semi-final, Oiza Yakubu, a daughter of a former tennis player, created an upset with a shocking victory over No.2 seeded Aanu Ayegbusi, in two straight sets – 6-2, 6-2.

The Sunday final will pitch Edwards against Yakubu, who played during the group stages. They will seek to settle their unfinished business on Sunday.

In the male semi-finals, Peter Lawal from Abuja defeated his Lagos opponent, Abayomi Philip, in a hard-fought two straight sets victory.

The game, which lasted for over two hours between both players, ended 6-2, 6-4 in Lawal’s favour.

Just like the previous game, it took defending champion, Uche Oparaoji, one hour and 40 minutes to defeat Godsgift Timibra in two sets.

The Abuja-based tennis player won the two sets 6-2 and 7-5 to make it into his third consecutive final of the tournament.

Sunday’s final will pitch two Abuja-based players – Oparaoji and Lawal.