The International Boxing Association (IBA) will allow Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete at the organisation’s events with immediate effect; it said on Wednesday.

The IBA board of directors voted in favour of canceling its previous decision, which suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing at international events because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn’t have any influence on sports. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions,” the association said in a statement.

Both Russian and Belarus teams will perform under their flags, and they will play the national anthems in case they win a gold medal, the IBA added.

IBA president Uma Kremlev, who is Russian, had recently called for the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to all international competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC suspended the IBA) over wide-ranging problems from judging scandals to governance and finances.

The boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics last year was run by the IOC, and they have not included boxing in the provisional programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Now, this latest decision has the potential to cause further division between the IBA and the IOC.

IOC still calls for Russian athletes to be excluded from international sports outrightly, because of Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

dpa/NAN