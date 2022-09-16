The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government showered mouthwatering awards on Nigerian medalists who represented the nation at the Commonwealth Games that just ended in Birmingham and the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which was held in Oregon in July.

It divided the athletes and coaches who represented Nigeria in the two competitions into five groups.

The quartet of Tobiloba Amusan, World Athletics and Diamond League Champion, alongside fellow athletes, Ese Brume with 10-time African wrestling champion, Blessing Oborududu and Para Powerlifter, Oluwafemiayo Folashade, got the highest prizes.

According to the information from the Presidency obtained by Premium Times, Amusan, Brume, Oborududu and Folashade-all gold medalists went home with N4.5 million and the national honour, the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

Meanwhile, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Eucharia Iyiazi, Adijat Olarinoye and four others received the MON award and 4.5 million.

Silver and Bronze medalists went home with national awards and a sum of N2.5 million and N1.5 million respectively. Also, coaches, whose wards won medals, received N1.5 million each while Non-medalist Athletes with their coaches got 600k each.

The full list of awardees and awards

Category A

Presidential House gift in Abuja, National Award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and the sum of N4.5 Million each to four (4) outstanding athletes, who have distinguished themselves by setting World Records in international Championships/Games between 2021-2022:

Category B

National Honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and the sum of N4.5 Million each to the Gold Medalists at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Category C

National Honour of Federal Republic Medal One and the sum of N2.5 Million each for Silver Medalists at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Category D

Award of National Honour of Federal Republic Medal Two and the sum of N1.5 Million each to Bronze Medalists at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Category E

Speaking at the event, President Buhari said, ”Twelve times the world stood still as our green, white, green national flag was hoisted and the National Anthem recited. Thirty-five times we made it to the podium. You all, Team Nigeria, made that possible.

”You brought glory and honour to our country. And today, on behalf of the nation, I say, THANK YOU!”