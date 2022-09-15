Roger Federer has announced his retirement from professional tennis after next week’s Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old becomes the second high-profile tennis legend after Serena Williams, to announce their retirement this month.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been struggling with a knee problem for the last three years and with no succour in sight, he has opted to step aside for others to continue.

Federer broke the news of his retirement via a heartfelt letter posted on social media on Thursday. It read: “To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer has been on the ATP tour since 1998, racking up 103 singles titles and the third-most Grand Slam titles among men’s players in tennis history. He is only behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).

While there are tons of memories to savour about Federer’s exploits on the tennis court, there is the chance to see him in action before he finally drops his racket at next week’s Laver Cup in London.