Carlos Alcaraz emerged as the winner of the 2022 edition of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old Spaniard battled to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory Sunday night over Norway’s Casper Ruud to claim his first Grand Slam title.

The victory for the 19-year-old saw him become the new world No 1 as well as being the youngest men’s Grand Slam singles champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

With the likes of Novak Djokovic not in action and Rafael Nadal crashing out early, many had rightly predicted Alcaraz as a potential champion.

The youngster did not let down those who had faith in him, as he repeatedly had a capacity crowd of 23,000 rising to their feet in salute of his scintillating shot-making during his epic matches.

Having shown a great deal of potential in recent times, the U.S. Open triumph is a significant breakthrough for a teenager who many say can dominate the ATP tour in the years to come.

For Sunday’s final, Alcaraz was in his their first ever Grand-Slam final while Ruud was in his second after a first appearance in the French Open final, but it was the Spaniard who successfully crossed the mental hurdle, backing up his win over the Norwegian at the Miami Masters Open final.

With the maiden major title and the world No 1 ranking now achieved, it is probable that the floodgates have now opened for the power-playing Alcaraz, whose forehand returns have been a delight.

During the post-match on-court interview, Alcaraz said, “It’s something that I dreamed of since I was a kid—to be No. 1 in the world, to be the champion of a Grand Slam.

“It’s something that I worked really, really hard [for],” adding, “It’s tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions.”

His first Grand Slam title was not an easy one as he spent 23 hours and 39 minutes on the Flushing Meadows courts, surpassing South Africa’s Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon 2018 for the most time spent on the court at a Grand Slam since match durations started being fully logged in 1999.

It is also worthy to note that Alcaraz’s new status as world ATP No 1 is historic, as he is the youngest to claim that position.

He eclipsed the record that Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt set at 20 in 2001.