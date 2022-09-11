World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her third grand Slam title, a first on hard court, after two French Open titles on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe centre court when she downed Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6 in one hour 54 minutes.

It was heartache again for Jabeur, who lost for the second consecutive Grand Slam final. The Tunisian, who became the first African to make it into the Wimbledon final, also blazed the trail by being the first African and Arab woman to qualify for the US Open final.

However, she was unable to make the next step, which is to become the first African to claim a Grand Slam title.

In the post-match interview, Jabeur revealed she would continue fighting to make that mark.

Swiatek was the fastest player to get into her stride and took the first set in 28 minutes. She was also blitzing Jabeur in the second and was 3-0 up in 17 minutes, but the Arthur Ashe crowd wanted a game and rallied behind Jabeur, who came back to take the game into a tie break, which Swiatek won 7-5.

It continues to be an exceptional year for Swiatek, who has lost just seven matches this season in which she has won seven titles. She added the US Open titles to the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, Italian Open, and French Open titles.

Swiatek, 21, also became the first woman to win the French Open and US Open Grand Slam singles titles in the same season since 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2013. When she received her winner’s cheque for $2.6 million, Swiatek said, “I’m really glad that it’s not in cash.”

The Polish No.1 will continue to be the world’s No.1 female player while Jabeur will rise to the second spot when the new rankings are released on Monday.